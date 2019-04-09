Home Nation

'Happy to be blocked': Gautam Gambhir spars with Mehbooba Mufti over Article 370

The BJP in its manifesto has reiterated its commitment to repealing Article 370, which grants the state special powers.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who recently sparred with Omar Abdullah on the issue of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday exchanged sharp barbs with another former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who ended up blocking him on Twitter.

Gambhir, who joined BJP last month, had a go at the PDP leader after she claimed that scrapping Article 370 will mean India's Constitution will no longer be applicable in the state and that if Indians do not understand it, they will "disappear" and their "story will be over".

Gambhir retorted to her remarks, saying "This is India not a blot like you that it will disappear," drawing a sharp response from Mufti.

She said, "Hope your political innings in the BJP is not as abysmal as your cricket career."

Their exchanged turned worse with Gambhir hitting back, "Oh! So you have unblocked my twitter handle! You needed 10 hours to respond to my tweet and come up with such a pedestrian analogy! Too slow. It shows the lack of depth in your personality. No wonder you guys have struggled to solve the issues at hand."

Mufti then had a dig at him, saying she worried for his mental health and that she is used to people trolling but this level of stalking is unhealthy.

"Here blocking you now so you can do the 2 rupee per tweet trolling somewhere else," she said, adding that he does not know anything about Kashmir.

Gambhir responded, "Most welcome Mehbooba Mufti Ma'am, happy to be blocked by a callous individual. By the way, at the time of writing this tweet there are 1,365,386,456 Indians. How will you block them?"

Gambhir and Abdullah exchanged sharp words last week after the National Conference leader stated that his party would strive to restore Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy that could include having a 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister).

