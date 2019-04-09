LS polls 2019: Yogi Adityanath goes back to 'Ali-Bajrangbali' narrative to counter Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In a renewed attack on BSP chief Mayawati for her Muslim vote appeal in Deoband on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the alliance leaders of playing Muslim card and ruled out the possibility of Dalit-Muslim unity claiming that the treatment meted out to Dalits in Pakistan during partition was witnessed by the whole world.

The UP CM, while addressing three back-to-back Vijay Sankalp rallies in Bareilly along with poll-bound Meerut and Ghaziabad, said if SP-BSP-RLD alliance trusted only ‘Ali’, BJP had full faith on ‘Bajrangbali’ (Lord Hanuman) while bring the narrative back to religious discourse. He had kicked up a row by a similar statement in Rajasthan during state assembly elections last year.

“Mayawati ji seeks Muslims support. I want to say that the SP-BSP might have faith in Ali, but we believe in Bajrang Bali as well. They 0Sp-BSP-RLD) have accepted that followers of Bajrangbali won’t vote for them,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He took a pot shot on Congress alleging that the party was hand-in-glove with traitors. “You must have seen green-coloured flags during the nomination of the Congress chief in Wayanad,” he said.

“Those flags belonged to the Muslim League party, responsible for the country’s division. The green virus is scaring the entire nation; the opposition parties are not concerned about the security of the nation. Pakistan and the opposition is having problems with the strictness of the government,” he stated.

Playing the temple card, Yogi reiterated BJP’s resolve to build Ram temple at Ayodhya. “A grand Ram temple will be built only by the BJP,” he said adding that party had a firm resolve to build temple and was working in that direction.

Yogi Adityanath gave a detailed account of the achievements of five years of Modi government while seeking support for party candidates before the campaign for the first phase came to an end.