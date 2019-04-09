Home Nation

In BJP's U-turn, Rajnath says 'never promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in everybody's account'

His statement comes at a time when opposition parties have been criticising the BJP for having made false promises to woo the people of India ahead of 2014 general elections.

Published: 09th April 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the BJP never made promises of transferring Rs 15 lakhs into people's bank accounts during the campaign for Lok Sabha election in 2014.

"Never said that Rs 15 lakh will come (to accounts of people). This was never said. (Bilkul nahi kaha tha ki Rs 15 lakh aenge. Ye kabhi nahi kaha tha). We had said that we will take action (karyawahi) against black money. Action is being taken against black money. It was our government which made SIT on the topic of black money," Rajnath said.

His statement comes at a time when opposition parties have been criticising the BJP for having made "false promises" to woo the people of India ahead of 2014 general elections and now repeating it in 2019.

Bringing black money stashed abroad was one of the key issues for 2014 elections and the BJP had promised to crack down on black money parked in foreign banks. In this year's manifesto there is a mention of cracking down on parallel economy but it doesn't occupy pride of place in speeches by political leaders.

The opposition, especially the Congress party, has been quick to point out that the BJP has not delivered on 'bringing back home illegal wealth stashed abroad' as was promised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Rs 15 Lakh promise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp