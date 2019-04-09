Home Nation

NYAY has amazing resonance in field; PM Modi can't stop talking about it: Rahul Gandhi

Congress has promised to deposit Rs 72,000 annually into the bank accounts of 20 per cent of the poorest people across the country if it comes to power.

Published: 09th April 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said his party's proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' has an "absolutely amazing" resonance in the field and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can't stop talking about it".

"NYAY is such a powerful idea. Absolutely amazing resonance in the field. Even PM (Past Master) can't stop talking about it," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress' battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls is 'Ab Hoga Nyay' and its campaign is centred around the theme of 'justice'.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi NYAY Narendra Modi Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019

