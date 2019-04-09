Home Nation

Quixotic heroism can't lead India, says Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee was speaking at AIMA Managing Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

Published: 09th April 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that idealistic heroism cannot lead India and the country needs leaders who can help meet the ever-rising expectations and aspirations of its people.

"Quixotic heroism can't lead this nation. India needs leaders who can help them to meet the nation's ever-rising expectations," Mukherjee said at AIMA Managing Awards ceremony here.

He further said: "The country still has a long way to go before it's completely get rid of poverty and achieves a reasonable level of human development." Mukherjee said that the country needs a growing number of middle-income citizens.

"While it is good to have a rising number of Indian billionaires in the Forbes list, it is much more important to have a growing number of the middle-income Indians every year," Mukherjee stated.

He also stressed on the need to tackle the agrarian crisis, saying: "We still have to find a solution to the ever-growing distress in the farm sector so that the agriculture sector acquires a deserving place."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Heroism AIMA Managing Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp