RSS leader, PSO killed in terrorist attack in Kishtwar, curfew imposed

SRINAGAR: A RSS leader succumbed to his injuries after his Personal Security Officer (PSO) died in a militant attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Police said terrorists fired on RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard in District Hospital, Kishtwar. Sharma works in the OPD of the same hospital.

The militants snatched the weapon of the RSS leader’s security guard and fired point-blank towards the duo causing multiple injuries to both. While the PSO died on spot, Sharma was hospitalised in critical condition before breathing his last, according to sources.

Immediately after the incident, top police and security officials rushed to spot to take stock of the situation. A curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar as the situation has become tense after the attack on RSS leader. Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhadarwah districts.

Security personnel have launched a manhunt to track down the militants.