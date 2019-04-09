Home Nation

When all Yadavs can be called relatives, then why cannot the same be applied for all Modis: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP government has not fulfilled promises made in 2014 and is not disclosing data on employment, farmer suicides, and businesses hit by GST and demonetisation, Yadav said.

Published: 09th April 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: When all Yadavs can be called relatives, then why cannot all Modis be called relatives, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav asked Monday, referring to the same last name shared by economic offender Nirav Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting, in favour of 'mahagathbandhan' candidate Suresh Bansal, at the Ramlila Ground Kavi Nagar here, the Samajwadi Party president said, "If a police officer can stop me at the Lucknow airport while I was going to a student's union function, then how could liquor trader (Vijay Mallya) and Mehul Choksi (fugitive diamantaire) leave the country," Yadav said.

The BJP government has not fulfilled promises made in 2014 and is not disclosing data on employment, farmer suicides, and businesses hit by GST and demonetisation, Yadav said.

He alleged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had only painted road dividers and offices but no development work was taken up.

"The six-lane elevated road which was constructed on a single pillar is the best in the country, the metro line from Dilshad Garden to Purana Bus Adda, Ghaziabad were constructed by our government to facilitate lakhs of commuters," Yadav said.

Whenever you board the metro or have a hassle-free ride on the elevated road, do think about the development work done by the SP government, he said.

