20 buffaloes die in Nagaland of unknown disease

Published: 10th April 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By PTI

KOHIMA: At least 20 buffaloes have died of an unknown disease in Nagaland's Dimapur district, officials said Wednesday.

The buffaloes died at Sheiri Angami village and Sochnoma village in Dimapur district, they said.

An inspection report of veterinary officials led by Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer and Veterinary Field Assistants (VFA) stated that the village council chairman and villagers informed that everyday 3 to 5 buffalo has been dying and till date more than 20 buffaloes have died.

After observing symptomatic sign of the buffalo death and sick buffaloes, the team in their inspection report said it suspects HS (Hemorrhagic Septicaemia) disease as the cause of death.

"We have treated 2 sick buffalo according to the symptom on the spot and instructed the VFAs to complete the treatment. In the meantime, we also provided them with antibiotics, vitamins, mineral mixture, anthelmentic," the report said.

The team has recommended immediate blood serum collection from buffaloes of the area, besides provision of antibiotics and immediate ring vaccination to avoid spreading of the disease in other area.

TAGS
Nagaland Buffaloes death Dimapur

