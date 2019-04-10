Home Nation

Art to be mandatory subject for all classes, schools advised to offer cooking sessions: CBSE

According to a senior official, every school shall compulsorily reserve a minimum of two periods per week for art education.

Published: 10th April 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

exams

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBSE has mandated introduction of Arts subject for all classes from the upcoming academic session and advised schools to introduce few cooking classes as part of "culinary art" for classes 6 to 8.

According to a senior official, every school shall compulsorily reserve a minimum of two periods per week for art education.

The board has recommended that in addition to the four major spheres such as music, dance, visual arts and theatre, the students of classes 6 to 8 should also be introduced to culinary art.

"The exposer will help students learn the value of nutritious food, about the crops and spices grown in India, how oil is extracted from various seeds and good agricultural practices," the official added.

An attempt has been made to enlist traditional foods of various states with the idea that learners must be exposed to this aspect of our culture, he said.

"As far as possible, schools may introduce a few cooking classes where girls and boys participate as equals, as a part of art education in any one of the grades 6, 7 or 8," the official said.

Schools are free to devise their own processes with two pre-conditions that all safety aspects shall be well taken care of and it should be a fun learning activity, he said.

The decision was taken after the board held discussions with several stakeholders, including schools, principals, teachers, NCERT and art professionals.

Accordingly it emerged that integration of art with education will lead to betterment of learning in the classrooms, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE cooking sessions Arts subject

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp