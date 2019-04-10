Home Nation

BJP freed UP from ‘NIZAM’: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah.​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP chief Amit Shah came out with another acronym --NIZAM-- on Wednesday claiming that his party’s -led state government had freed Uttar Pradesh from the rule of muscle and money power.

NIZAM, he explained, stood for Nasimuddin Siddiqui , Imran Masood, Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari.

Addressing a public meetings at Kasganj and bangle city of Ferozabad, the BJP chief cautioned people saying: “If SP-BSP alliance will be brought back, then Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood, Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari will again rule the state and riots will return. Among all the works done in the state, freedom from NIZAM rule stands out.”

He added that either were jailed or had left UP since the BJP government came to power.

“Rule of peace is prevailing and no riots have been reported in UP,” maintained Shah. He tried to highlight decades-long animosity between SP and BSP saying the fear of PM Modi made the impossible possible by bringing ‘bua’ and ‘bhatija’ together and cobble up a desperate alliance.

“But after the parliamentary election, we all will see how this opportunistic coalition will fall apart,” he stated.

The BJP chief was seen drawing credit of Balakot air strikes for Modi government saying the Indian forces avenged Pulwama martyrdom on the 13th day, but it left the opposition including SP, BSP and Congress unnerved.

“While Akhikesh Yadav and Mayawati sought proof of Balakot strikes, Sam Pitroda, a close confidante of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, advised us to talk to Pakistan. But let me tell them, in PM Modi government, we will respond a bullet attack with a bomb strike. We won’t talk to terrorists but eliminate them, the way US and Israel does. Our country is now in that club of nations,” he asserted.

On Kashmir issue, Shah targeted former J&K CM Omar Farooq who had floated two PM theory for the Valley. “I have been asking Rahul ‘baba’ for the last so many days to clear his stand on Abdullah’s statement, but the Congress is mum on such a senisitive issue for the sake of vote bank politics as National conference and Congress are forming alliance in Kashmir,” he said.

“We won’t let even seven generations of Omar Abdullah to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India,” asserted Shah. 

