Election Commission bans release of PM Modi biopic ahead of polls

By Online Desk

The Election Commission on Wednesday banned the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. Earlier in the day, the film had received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film was set to release on 11 April.

The EC in its order said, "Any biopic material which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic and said the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal. The plea had sought deferment of the biopic's release till the completion of the coming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to "manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters".

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as it was "premature" since the movie had not been certified by the Censor Board.

The film, titled "PM Narendra Modi" and directed by Omung Kumar, has been criticised by the opposition parties, who claim that the biopic could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls as it will arrive in theatres before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)