Home Nation

Half of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet not elected directly

As per the government data, 12 of the 25 current cabinet ministers in the who are members of the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha completing its term, almost half of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet was occupied by ministers who were not directly elected by people of the country.

As per the government data, 12 of the 25 current cabinet ministers in the who are members of the Rajya Sabha.

They are Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Ravi Shankar Prasad, J.P. Nadda, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Of them, Prasad and Irani will be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Patna Saheb and Amethi, respectively.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Also, there are seven junior ministers -- K.J. Alphons, Vijay Goel, Mansukh Mandviya, Parshottam Rupala, Ramdas Athawale and Shiv Pratap Shukla -- in the government, who are Rajya Sabha members.

There were six Rajya Sabha members in the first Cabinet that was formed after the NDA government came in power in 2014 while the UPA government had eight ministers elected from the upper house in the 29-member Cabinet.

Many leaders had taken a dig at then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his back-door entry into Parliament as he represented Assam in the upper house.

A sizable representation of Rajya Sabha members in the Cabinet does not question legal validity of the Constitution but it is pertinent to see if it is in accordance with the democratic spirit, said an political expert, who wished not to be named.

ALSO READ: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad says India is under undeclared Emergency

When the portfolio allocation of 46 ministers was released in May 2014, as many as six of total 24 Cabinet ministers were members of the Rajya Sabha.

They were current Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Najma Heptulla, Jaitley, Prasad, Gehlot and Irani.

In November 2014, 21 more minister were inducted in the council of ministers including four Cabinet ministers - Nadda, Birender Singh, Prabhu and Manohar Parrikar (who died earlier this year.

Later, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Javadekar and Goyal were promoted as Cabinet Ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp