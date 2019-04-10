Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Section of Bhim Army want to make their own choices

On the other hand, Bhagat Singh, 25, pursuing B.Ed course, said he would stop voting for the BSP if Mayawati speaks against Ravan.

Published: 10th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing his supporters (File Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

BIJNOR (UP): While a section of Bhim Army, which shot to fame in the wake of conflicts with Thakurs in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, is rooting for the Congress, others maintain that the outfit must stick to social issues and stay away from guiding them to make electoral choices.

“We’re with Ravan (Chandrashekhar Azad), for a social cause. Dalit youth from my village support Bhim Army for the works being done for the education of children. We have rallied behind Ravan for his efforts to socially empower us. But we support the BSP in elections. If Ravan asks to vote for parties other than BSP, we will leave Bhim Army,” said Gopal Karshan Kothar, 28, of Chokra village in Saharanpur. Kothar is a technician for a telecom firm.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On the other hand, Bhagat Singh, 25, pursuing B.Ed course, said he would stop voting for the BSP if Mayawati speaks against Ravan.

“There is a lot of misinformation floating around. I am with Ravan who considers Mayawati as the tallest Dalit politician. But if she speaks against Bhim Army, I along with my friends will boycott the BSP,” said Singh, who hails from Habibgarh village in Bijnor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army Congress Chandrashekhar Azad Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp