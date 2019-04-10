Lok Sabha elections 2019: Section of Bhim Army want to make their own choices

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

BIJNOR (UP): While a section of Bhim Army, which shot to fame in the wake of conflicts with Thakurs in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, is rooting for the Congress, others maintain that the outfit must stick to social issues and stay away from guiding them to make electoral choices.

“We’re with Ravan (Chandrashekhar Azad), for a social cause. Dalit youth from my village support Bhim Army for the works being done for the education of children. We have rallied behind Ravan for his efforts to socially empower us. But we support the BSP in elections. If Ravan asks to vote for parties other than BSP, we will leave Bhim Army,” said Gopal Karshan Kothar, 28, of Chokra village in Saharanpur. Kothar is a technician for a telecom firm.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On the other hand, Bhagat Singh, 25, pursuing B.Ed course, said he would stop voting for the BSP if Mayawati speaks against Ravan.

“There is a lot of misinformation floating around. I am with Ravan who considers Mayawati as the tallest Dalit politician. But if she speaks against Bhim Army, I along with my friends will boycott the BSP,” said Singh, who hails from Habibgarh village in Bijnor.