One body recovered as rescue operations start at Hindalco

By IANS

RANCHI: One dead body was recovered on Wednesday by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from the debris of the caustic pond of aluminium major Hindalco, which had collapsed the previous day near here.

"One body has been recovered. The NDRF team has started rescue work" Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rai Mahipat Ray told IANS.

The NDRF team launched the rescue operation on Wednesday amidst heavy security arrangements. The debris has spread over the area causing a threat to the environment.

Hindalco, however, has said that only four people were inured, and no damage has been done to the environment.

Many people were trapped and swept away in the debris as the caustic pond suddenly broke up following a land cave-in at Muri, situated around 25 km from Ranchi.

According to local residents, the incident has taken place at the red mud store point which is left after manufacturing aluminium from bauxite.

According to an eyewitness, the heap of mud caved in, causing the debris to spread rapidly, following which many workers were trapped.

Hindalco was sealed in 2017 on order of the pollution control board for not following the environment and safety rules. The company was restarted last year.

Opposition parties have alleged that the relief work started late.