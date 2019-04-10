Home Nation

Rafale deal: Mayawati seeks apology from PM after SC order

'PM Modi should apologise for repeatedly lying inside and outside Parliament and misleading the country and the defence minister should resign,' she said in the tweet.

Published: 10th April 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country on the Rafale deal and demanded an apology from him.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks came after the Supreme Court allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Modi government's attempts were unsuccessful in hiding discrepancies/corruption in Rafale deal in the name of national security. The BJP government is trapped in the SC".

"PM Modi should apologise for repeatedly lying inside and outside Parliament and misleading the country and the defence minister should resign," she said in the tweet.

