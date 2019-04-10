Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 15.8 crore, but no car

Gandhi stated that his source of income was his salary as an MP, royalty income, rents, interest from bonds and dividends and capital gains from mutual funds.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi owns two commercial spaces in Gurugram, the market value of which is Rs 8,75,70,000. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AMETHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's assets have grown from Rs 9.4 crore in 2014 to over Rs 15.8 crore presently.

As per the affidavit filed by Gandhi while submitting his nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, he has movable assets to the tune of Rs 5,80,58,799 and immovable assets worth Rs 10,08,18,284, taking the total worth of his assets to Rs 15,88,77,083.

However, the Congress President does not own a car.

Gandhi owns two commercial spaces in Gurugram, the market value of which is Rs 8,75,70,000. He also has agricultural land worth Rs 1,32,48,284 that he jointly owns with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The affidavit also shows that his total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 1,11,85,570. Gandhi stated that his source of income was his salary as an MP, royalty income, rents, interest from bonds and dividends and capital gains from mutual funds.

The affidavit showed that he has loans worth Rs 72,01,904 from various banks and financial institutions, out of which he owes Rs 5,00,000 as personal loan to his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress President also has Rs 17,93,693 as deposits in various banks and investments worth Rs 5,19,44,682 in bonds, debentures and shares.

He has investments worth Rs 39,89,037 in National Savings Scheme (NSS), postal savings, insurance policies and financial instruments in post office or insurance companies.

The affidavit shows that Gandhi also owns 333.300 gram of gold jewellery valued at Rs 2,91,367.

The Congress President declared that he has five cases against him. Out of those, four are defamation cases registered in Mumbai, Ranchi, Guwahati and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.

The fifth case is a private complaint registered in Delhi's Patiala House Court by Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy alleging conspiracy to criminally misappropriate and cheat the shareholders of Associated Journals.

As for his educational qualification, Gandhi stated that he has an M.Phil degree in Development Studies from the Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

Comments(1)

  • Swa
    WOUld Rahul publish his biodata on work experience and achievements. Also desi MPhil. Is tough but to crack
    14 hours ago reply
