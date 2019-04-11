5 Assam schools served show-cause notices for violating Model Code of Conduct

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: The district election officer (DEO) of Hailakandi has issued show cause notices to five schools for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by sending students to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally at Panchgram.

The rally was organised there on Tuesday.

The DEO, Keerthi Jalli, also asked the heads of the educational institutions as to why immediate action, including cancellation of certification and permission to run the schools, should not be initiated for violation of the MCC and Representation of People's Act, 1951.

The heads of Adarsha Vidyalaya, Panchgram Quomi Madrassa, Moulana Abdul Ali Memorial Jaliliya Madrassa, Oxford High School and Cambridge High School - all situated at Panchgram - were the ones to get the notices on Wednesday, an official release said.

Taking exception to the presence of a large number of students in uniform at the Congress rally at Intake Field in Panchgram, DC Jalli, in her notices to the schools said, "You have insulted your position as an educator, the noblest of professions".

The institutions have been given 24 hours to reply to the notices, failing which strict action will be initiated against them, the release said.