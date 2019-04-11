Home Nation

Anti-BJP voters' names removed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

'Reports coming from all across India say votes have been deleted on an unprecedented scale,' the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

Published: 11th April 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that names of BJP's opponents across India were removed from the voters' list.

"Reports coming from all across India say votes have been deleted on an unprecedented scale," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted. His another tweet read: "Anti-BJP votes deleted all across India."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted that her mother's name was deleted on a "flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address".

Shobana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo Hospitals Founder Prathap Reddy, said she felt cheated after she was told by a polling official that her name was deleted from the voter list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal BJP Aam Aadmi Party AAP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp