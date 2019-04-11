Home Nation

Arunachal elections: Three injured in clash; over 40 per cent polling till 1 pm

Polling personnel were not among the injured and voting was underway, an election official said.

An old woman on her way to cast her vote in Arunachal Pradesh (Photo| Special arrangement)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: At least three persons were seriously injured in a clash between supporters of two rival political parties under Tali assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh during polling on Thursday, police said.

Polling personnel were not among the injured and voting was underway, an election official said. The injured were evacuated by a chopper requisitioned by the district administration, Director General of Police (DGP) S B K Singh said.

District Electoral Officer Santosh Kumar Rai said the clash occurred between supporters of two political parties, outside a polling booth at Pipsorang.

The DEO, however, could not give details about the political parties whose supporters were involved in the clash as phone connectivity in the area is very bad.

"I got the information via wireless message and details are awaited," Rai added. Meanwhile, the voter turnout in the state was 40. 34 per cent till 1pm, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kangki Darang said.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and his wife Neelam Mishra exercised their franchise at a polling station at Government Secondary School here.

Appreciating the people for having turned up to take part in the democratic process, he said enthusiastic participation of the voters reflects their awareness and enthusiasm.

Khandu cast his vote at a polling station at Government Higher Secondary School at Momba in Tawang district, bordering China.

There were reports of EVMs developing technical snags from several districts but the election authorities replaced the machines immediately and voting was not disturbed, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said. Voting is underway in 57 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies.

