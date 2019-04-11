Arunachal, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha voting for new Assemblies

By Online Desk

The fate of many political heavyweights is on the test is at stake as voting is underway for state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, simultaneously with 91 Lok Sabha seats in 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of the national election.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, people are casting their votes for all the assembly constituencies.

However, in Odisha, voting is taking place in 28 out of 147 seats. The polling for the remaining seats will be held in three more phases. Naveen Patnaik is seeking a record fifth term as Odisha Chief Minister.

Prominent leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his main opponent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are contesting in Kuppam and Pulivendula assembly constituencies respectively. Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, a minister in the Andhra government, is trying his luck from Mangalagiri.

In Andhra Pradesh, anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as a 3.93 crore strong electorate decides its political representatives.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting in two assembly constituencies -- Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka. State Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy is contesting from Kalyandurg assembly constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law and actor N Balakrishna is seeking re-election from Hindupur assembly constituency as the TDP candidate.

In Sikkim, an electorate of over 4 lakh would exercise their franchise to elect a 32-member assembly.

Prominent candidates include Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is seeking a record eighth successive term as an MLA. He is contesting from two assembly seats -- Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang.

Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the working president of the Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) is contesting in two assembly seats.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is contesting all 60 seats in the state for the first time. CM Pema Khandu is seeking a re-election from Mukto assembly seat for the third consecutive term. Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

(With agency inputs)