BSF coercing voters in Poonch, Congress button not working in some EVMs: National Conference

The National Conference's Jammu provincial president Davinder Singh Rana also registered his protest on the issue.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Conference and the PDP on Thursday alleged that uniformed personnel coerced people to vote for the BJP and EVMs malfunctioned in some places with the Congress button not working during the first phase of polling in Jammu's Poonch area.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted a video showing voters raising anti-BJP slogans after they were purportedly roughed up by the BSF for not voting for the BJP.

"A voter at polling booth in Jammu was manhandled by the BSF because he refused to cast his vote for BJP. Using armed forces at polling stations to coerce people to vote for the BJP shows their desperation & hunger to usurp power by hook or crook," she said in her tweet.

The National Conference's Jammu provincial president Davinder Singh Rana also registered his protest on the issue. According to him, a uniformed officer coerced voters in Poonch's Arai Malka area to vote for the BJP.

A local administration official reached the spot and the uniformed officer has been removed following complaints by the voters, he said. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah posted a video of presiding officer from Poonch area explaining the malfunctioning of an EVM button.

Assuring that voting, which was stalled in some polling booths in Poonch region, would soon resume, the presiding officer was asked which button was not working.

"Haath ka button (button showing hand)," he said. The hand is the election symbol of the Congress party.

National conference Lok Sabha polls2018 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha live

A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
