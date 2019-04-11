Home Nation

Enforce Citizenship Bill in Meghalaya over my dead body: Shillong BJP nominee's message to Modi

The former Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly said did not have any problem if the Bill is implemented in any other part of India.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sanbor Shullai. (Photo| Twitter/ @pramodj406)

By IANS

SHILLONG: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanbor Shullai from the Shillong parliamentary seat on Thursday said he would rather "kill himself than allow" the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be implemented in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be implemented as long as Sanbor Shullai is alive. I will kill myself. I will commit suicide than to allow the Bill to be implemented in Meghalaya and northeast," Shullai said after casting his vote.

The former Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly said did not have any problem if the Bill is implemented in any other part of India.

"I had earlier submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP central leaders and NGOs that Meghalaya and northeastern states should be exempted from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Bill needs to be amended," Shullai said.

In its poll manifesto, the BJP promised to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it returned to power at the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Sanbor Shullai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp