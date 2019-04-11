Enforce Citizenship Bill in Meghalaya over my dead body: Shillong BJP nominee's message to Modi

By IANS

SHILLONG: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanbor Shullai from the Shillong parliamentary seat on Thursday said he would rather "kill himself than allow" the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be implemented in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be implemented as long as Sanbor Shullai is alive. I will kill myself. I will commit suicide than to allow the Bill to be implemented in Meghalaya and northeast," Shullai said after casting his vote.

The former Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly said did not have any problem if the Bill is implemented in any other part of India.

"I had earlier submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP central leaders and NGOs that Meghalaya and northeastern states should be exempted from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Bill needs to be amended," Shullai said.

In its poll manifesto, the BJP promised to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it returned to power at the Centre.