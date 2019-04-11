Home Nation

Foreigners and NRIs can now book railway tickets in all classes

Under the Foreign Tourist Quota, the Railways has earmarked four berths per coach in sleeper and 3rd AC classes.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image of a train used for represenational purpose only

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has lifted restrictions under the Foreign Tourist Quota (FTQ), allowing foreigners to book tickets in all classes. So far, foreign tourists who travel in Indian trains are allowed to book tickets in the first AC, second AC and executive classes through IRCTC website upto 365 days in advance. “Now, foreign tourists and NRIs will be allowed to book tickets under FTQ in sleeper class, 3rd AC, chair car and second seater classes in all trains,” a senior official from the IRCTC told Express quoting the recent Railway Board’s directive. The move is mainly aimed at promoting tourism, added the sources.

Under the FTQ category, the Railways has earmarked four berths per coach in sleeper and 3rd AC classes while seats have been parked per coach in chair car classes. In the second classes, the Railways has allotted five seats per train under FTQ.

As for upper classes, eight berths are earmarked in first AC (two cabins), four berths in first class/2-tier AC sleeper composite coach, eight berths per second AC class and 10 seats in every executive class in trains. To provide confirmed accommodation in premier trains such as Duronto, Shatabdi and Rajdhani Expresses and upper class coaches in regular express trains, in July 2017 the railways increased the ticket booking period for foreign nationals upto 365 days. 

The tourists, who placed their demand through IRCTC website, are allotted berths when the advance ticket booking (120 days in advance) gets opened. The zonal railways will allot berths to each class, depending on the demand in particular section in accordance with the Railway Board guidelines.

Foreigners can book tickets with the help of passport number, nationality and international mobile number. They will uniformly be charged at 1.5 times the base fare and RS 200 will be charged by the IRCTC per ticket additionally. Ticket booking for foreigners through the Indian rail passes and through general sales agents was withdrawn a few years ago.

Change in local train services

CHENNAI: The railways has changed the local train services from April 11 to 14. According to a statement, 14 trains operating between Chennai Beach/Chennai suburban terminals and Arakkonam/Tituttani, will run up to Thiruvalangadu. In addition, the train that leaves Chennai at 4 am to Tiruttani, will fully be cancelled from April 11 to 14. The Chennai - Tirupati MEMU fast local will also not be operated between April 11 and 14. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC website Railways Foreign Tourist Quota NRI railway ticket booking Foreigner railway ticket booking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp