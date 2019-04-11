Home Nation

I-T raids: Election Commission reprimands DoT for not following advisory seriously

The Election Commission Sunday strongly advised the Finance Ministry that any action by its agencies during election time must be neutral and non-discriminatory.

Published: 11th April 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday reprimanded the Department of Revenue for the "casual and trivial" manner in which its advisory to be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory during enforcement action was dealt with.

"EC expresses its deep sense of anguish about the casual and trivial manner in which the advisory to be absolutely neutral, impartial and non- discriminatory has been responded to by Department of Revenue. Instead of detailing the modalities of implementing the advisory, Department insolently chose to issue a counter advisory," the EC said.

The poll panel has noted with "extreme displeasure, the tone and tenor used for addressing a Constitutional Authority in stark violation of the established protocol."

"Therefore, the Commission reprimands the Department of Revenue for making unwarranted remarks and expects that the directions issued by the Commission in the said advisory are followed in letter as well as in spirit," the EC said.

Against the backdrop of allegations that government was using agencies to target rival parties in poll season, the Election Commission Sunday "strongly advised" the Finance Ministry that any action by its agencies during election time must be neutral and non-discriminatory.

In a letter to Union Revenue Secretary, the Commission had said it would like to "strongly advise that all enforcement actions during the election period, even when conducted ruthlessly with a view to curb this blatant electoral malpractice, should be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory."

