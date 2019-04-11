Home Nation

Kamal Nath government orders probe into e-tender ‘scam’ under previous BJP rule  

 The Madhya Pradesh state economic offences wing (EOW) registered an FIR into an alleged `3,000 crore e-tendering scam of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in January-March 2018.

Published: 11th April 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh state economic offences wing (EOW) registered an FIR into an alleged Rs 3,000 crore e-tendering scam of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in January-March 2018.

The FIR came three days after the Income Tax searches at the premises of close aides and relatives of MP CM Kamal Nath in Indore, Bhopal, Goa and New Delhi, which triggered a war of words between the Congress and BJP.

KN Tiwari, Director General, EOW, said the FIR has been registered under Sections 120-B, 420, 468, 471 of IPC, besides Section 66 of IT Act and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act against unidentified directors and marketing heads of Hyderabad, Baroda, Mumbai and Bhopal headquartered companies, besides a Bhopal based company which was tasked with developing e-processes (digital signature certificates for opening the bids/tenders).

The unidentified accused in the FIR also include officials of 7 companies and staff of five state government departments, besides unknown bureaucrats and politicians.

While BJP’s state vice president and legislator Rameshwar Sharma questioned why the FIR was registered immediately after the IT searches at the premises of CM’s aides, Congress leader Shobha Oza said the FIR was registered after an adequate investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp