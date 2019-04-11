Kamal Nath government orders probe into e-tender ‘scam’ under previous BJP rule  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh state economic offences wing (EOW) registered an FIR into an alleged Rs 3,000 crore e-tendering scam of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in January-March 2018.

The FIR came three days after the Income Tax searches at the premises of close aides and relatives of MP CM Kamal Nath in Indore, Bhopal, Goa and New Delhi, which triggered a war of words between the Congress and BJP.

KN Tiwari, Director General, EOW, said the FIR has been registered under Sections 120-B, 420, 468, 471 of IPC, besides Section 66 of IT Act and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act against unidentified directors and marketing heads of Hyderabad, Baroda, Mumbai and Bhopal headquartered companies, besides a Bhopal based company which was tasked with developing e-processes (digital signature certificates for opening the bids/tenders).

The unidentified accused in the FIR also include officials of 7 companies and staff of five state government departments, besides unknown bureaucrats and politicians.

While BJP’s state vice president and legislator Rameshwar Sharma questioned why the FIR was registered immediately after the IT searches at the premises of CM’s aides, Congress leader Shobha Oza said the FIR was registered after an adequate investigation.