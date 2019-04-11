Home Nation

Laser beamed by camera, not sniper gun, says MHA after Congress complains of 'threat' to Rahul

In a letter to the Centre, the party said that a green laser was pointed at the Gandhi scion's head intermittently on at least seven separate occasions in a short period.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi after filing her nomination papers for Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Raebareli on Thursday April 11 2019. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The home ministry on Thursday rubbished any security threat to Congress president Rahul Gandhi after his party claimed that a laser (green) was pointed at his head intermittently on at least seven separate occasions in a short period during a roadshow in Amethi on Wednesday. 

The Congress had termed the incident a "grave" security threat to its party chief and shot a letter urging home minister Rajnath Singh to take immediate action to ensure full protection of its leader.

The ministry, however, said that they have not received any letter in this regard.

MHA said that the Special Protection Group (SPG) director had informed the ministry that the “green light”, which the Congress leaders had described as a ‘threat’, actually came from a mobile phone used by a party photographer who was recording the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi.

“We have not received any letter regarding an alleged breach in security of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. As soon as MHA’s attention was drawn to reports of an incident of ‘green light’ being pointed at him yesterday in Amethi, the Director (SPG) was asked to verify factual position,” said the MHA.

In its letter, three Congress leaders said that a laser was pointed at Rahul during his interaction with journalists after filing his nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

“A perusal of the video by various persons including former security personnel leads to a prima facie conclusion that this laser could emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun,” the letter said.

The Congress requested the home minister to investigate the matter and ensure full protection for Rahul, an SPG protectee.

