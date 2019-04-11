Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Voting underway in Bastar amid heightened security

The electorates reached the polling centres since morning with both women and men were seen standing in queues. There are over 13.72 lakh voters and 1878 polling booths for the Bastar seat.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (Photo | File/PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser 
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the poll boycott call given by the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the Bastar constituency is witnessing an encouraging turnout that apparently eclipsed the terror that haunted the Chattisgarh state ahead of the first phase polling. The voters were seen turning up enthusiastically in most of the polling booths across the Bastar Lok Sabha segments.

The electorates reached the polling centres since morning with both women and men were seen standing in queues. There are over 13.72 lakh voters and 1878 polling booths for the Bastar seat.

Interestingly the women (712261) voters outnumber men (659824) in Bastar.

The voting began at 7 am to continue till 3 pm in three districts of the Bastar constituency while in remaining three the scheduled hour remains 8 am to 5 pm.

As per information available, till 9 am, voter turnout in the Maoist-hit district has been 10.80%.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The fate of 7 candidates who are in the poll fray from Bastar, would be sealed today. According to the sources, an additional ten thousand jawans were sent besides around 75000 personnel who have been deployed to ensure peaceful and fair elections following the recent attacks unleashed by Maoists.

A scheduled tribe reserved seat of Bastar is poised to witness a bipolar contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP. Since 1998 the BJP having retained it.

The BJP has replaced its sitting MP Dinesh Kashyap by a two-time MLA Baiduram Kashyap, while Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Deepak Baij.

Based on the threat perception and the safe accessibility to booth locations, as many as 150 polling centres were relocated in 2014 but this year 289 have been shifted on security ground. Out of the
1332 centres falling in Maoist-affected areas, as many 798 polling centres are declared as naxal hyper-sensitive and 534 are declared as sensitive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI (Maoist) Bastar Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp