LS polls 2019: BJP factions clash during Maharashtra rally over change of candidate 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP was left red-faced Wednesday after its workers clashed in the presence of Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan at a public rally in Jalgaon, where the party has changed its candidate for the Lok Sabha seat.

The rally was held for BJP candidate Unmesh Patil, who is contesting from Jalgaon constituency in north Maharashtra.

The BJP had earlier announced the candidature of Smita Wagh from the seat, but the party later changed the candidate and Patil was fielded in her place.

Besides Mahajan, several BJP leaders, including Smita Wagh, her husband and party's district unit chief Uday Wagh, B S Patil were present on the stage.

There are reports that former MLA B S Patil and sitting MP A T Patil had jointly campaigned against Wagh and ensured that she would not get the ticket for Lok Sabha.

Uday Wagh and his supporters Wednesday lost their cool and charged at B S Patil.

Mahajan, who was present there, had to intervene.

Last month, two elected representatives of the ruling BJP came to blows during a district planning committee meeting in Uttar Pradesh, which was caught on cameras, leaving the party red-faced.

The opposition had mocked the party as video clips of the fracas in which an MP thrashed an MLA with a shoe went viral.