Home Nation

'Modi not invincible, Don't forget 2004', says Sonia Gandhi after filing nomination from Rae Bareli

Sonia filed her nomination in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, son-in-law Robert Vadra and grandchildren Rehan and Mariya.

Published: 11th April 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi offers prayers ahead of filing nomination for Raebareli LS seat in Raebareli Thursday April 11 2019. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also seen. | PTI

By IANS

RAE BARELI: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday filed her nomination papers from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not invincible.

Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, son-in-law Robert Vadra and grandchildren Rehan and Mariya after holding a roadshow.

Asked if she feels that Modi is invincible, Sonia Gandhi said: "Not at all. Don't forget 2004. Vajpayeeji was (considered) invincible, but we won."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Rahul Gandhi added: "There have been many people in Indian history who had arrogance to believe that they're invincible and are bigger than the people of India.

"Modi in the last five years has done nothing for the people. His invincibility will be in full view after election results."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Sonia Gandhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp