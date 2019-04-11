NOTA is not an option: RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi on Lok Sabha elections 2019

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While rejecting the 'NOTA' as an option, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Suresh aka Bhaiyaji Joshi on Thursday said that each voter needs to choose the candidate they like the most.

Sarsanghachalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat and Joshi were among the first voters to cast their votes at the Bhau Daftari high school in the Mahal area of Nagpur that house the RSS headquarters. While interacting with media after casting his vote, Bhagwat and Joshi appealed people to execute their democratic right to choose the right government



"Voting is our duty, everyone should vote," said Bhagwat.

Joshi elaborated a bit and appealed people to cast their votes.

"Today is a very important day of our Indian democracy. We hope that everything should take place with peace and we all should equally help the nation by casting our votes," he said.

He also said that whichever comes into power, they will definitely work in the interest of the nation.

"Every election is equally important for the country and whosoever will get a majority they will come into power", he added.

When asked about NOTA, Joshi said, "NOTA is not an option to express one's vote Every voter needs to choose whoever candidate they deem is right."

"Electing a stable government should be the priority of the people of the country," he added and said that, "Nation needs a stable government for development."