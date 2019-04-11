Home Nation

PMO doesn't keep records of expenses incurred on Narendra Modi's domestic visits

According to the PMO website, Modi had made 49 foreign trips since May 2014 till February 22, 2019.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that it does not keep records of the expenses incurred on the domestic visits of the prime minister.

Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali had filed an RTI query with the PMO requesting the nature and details of the expenses incurred on the foreign as well as domestic visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union council of ministers since May 2014.

Replying to his query, Under Secretary and CPIO of the PMO Praveen Kumar stated that the documentation of the expenses incurred on domestic visits of the prime minister is not part of the maintaining records and info related to the expenditure on domestic visits does not come in the purview of a single authority because such domestic visits are organised by the different public authorities.

Kumar also replied that the prime minister's tours related to the poll campaigns are not official ones and the PMO does not have to incur any expenditure on these visits and therefore, details cannot be provided.

On the prime minister's foreign visits and expenses incurred on these, the PMO advised Galgali to go through the PMO's website to get the details.

For information related to union council of ministers' expenses on their foreign tours, the PMO transferred Galgali's query to M&G as well as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) citing that the information sought more closely to them.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Galgali said, "Following PMO's advice, I went through PMO's portal, but did not find any records of the prime minister's unofficial domestic visits and the expenses".

Modi has recently visited several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir to address poll rallies.

According to the PMO website, the expenses on domestic visits of the prime minister are met out of the budget of Ministry of Defence, while the expenses on foreign tours of the prime minister are met out of the budget head "Cabinet Ministers Maintenance of PM's aircraft Other charges".

According to the PMO website, Modi had made 49 foreign trips since May 2014 till February 22, 2019. It also lists the expenses incurred on chartered flights on these 49 foreign trips.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp