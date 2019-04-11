Home Nation

Priyanka asks politicians to learn from mother Sonia's devotion to Rae Bareli

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said the meaning of politics is public service and dedication and every politician should be thankful to the people of the country.

Published: 11th April 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi offers prayers ahead of filing nomination for Raebareli LS seat in Raebareli Thursday April 11 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Thursday every politician should learn devotion to the people of Rae Bareli from her mother Sonia Gandhi, who filed her nomination papers from the Lok Sabha constituency.

"Every candidate, every politician, should learn from my mother's devotion to the people of Rae Bareli. The meaning of politics is public service and dedication. Whoever gets this opportunity should be thankful to the people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also attached the photograph of Sonia Gandhi filing her nomination papers in Rae Bareli before the returning officer.

