Home Nation

Raj Thackeray, Dhananjay Munde in demand to campaign for Congress

Thackeray, known as a fiery orator, is likely to campaign for Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde are among the non-Congress leaders, who are in demand from the grand old party to canvas for its candidates in Maharashtra, sources said.

Thackeray, known as a fiery orator, is likely to campaign for Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and senior leader Sushilkumar Shinde in Nanded and Solapur constituencies respectively.

There is also a possibility of him campaigning for Congress candidates in some seats in Mumbai, they said. These seats go to polls in second and fourth phases of the general polls. The MNS, which is not contesting the polls, is not a part of the grand alliance being led by the Congress and NCP against the BJP.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to the source, the Congress had also requested Munde, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, to campaign for its candidates in 10 seats- Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Chandrapur and Yavatmal (phase 1); Nanded and Hingoli (phase 2); Jalna and Aurangabad (phase 3) and Dhule (phase 4). The first phase polling is underway on Thursday.

Of these seats, Munde has already campaigned in Yavatmal-Washim seat (Congress leader Manikrao Thakare is contesting from there), Hingoli, Wardha and Nanded, the sources said. Munde will canvas for Shinde in Solapur on Friday, they added.

"The problem the Congress is faced with is that it does not have leaders known for their oratory skills. Thackeray has taken the Prime Minister head-on and is attracting people at his rallies," the sources said.

"Munde, too, is an effective orator. It is hoped rallies of the two leaders among others will help send across the message against the BJP effectively and consolidate votes," they added.

Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, who died in 2012, is considered to be the last leader in Maharashtra Congress known for his oratory skills.

The second, third and fourth phase polling will be held on April 18, April 23 and April 29 respectively. The Congress and NCP are contesting the polls in Maharashtra, which has 48 Parliamentary seats, as part of the grand alliance.

The Congress has fielded candidates on 25 seats, while the NCP is contesting 19 constituencies. The two parties have shared remaining four seats with allies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Dhananjay Munde Congress Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp