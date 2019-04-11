Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi declares assets worth Rs 11.82 crore

During the 2014 general elections, she had declared total assets worth Rs 9.28 crore.

Published: 11th April 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi after filing her nomination papers for Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Raebareli. (Photo | PTI)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi after filing her nomination papers for Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Raebareli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAE BARELI: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Thursday declared personal assets worth Rs 11.82 crore, according to the affidavit she submitted while filing her nomination papers here.

During the 2014 general elections, she had declared total assets worth Rs 9.28 crore.

Gandhi's movable assets stand at Rs 4.29 crore, according to the affidavit.

She has given a loan of Rs 5 lakh to her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the affidavit says.

She has cash worth Rs 60 lakh and bank deposits of Rs 16.5 lakh.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In 2014, she had declared assets worth Rs 9.28 crore that comprised movable assets of Rs 2.81 crores including 1267.3 grams gold, 88 kg silver and Rs 66 lakh in bank accounts.

She has one criminal case against her, filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia gandhi Lok Sabha Elections2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp