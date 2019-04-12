Home Nation

Alliance on 33 Lok Sabha seats or none: AAP on Congress' offer

Congress' in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko said the Congress will go alone in Delhi since the AAP has taken an 'impractical stand'.

AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party is capable of defeating both the BJP and the Congress in the city and an alliance is possible with the grand old party only when it will be done on 33 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa, said AAP leader Gopal Rai Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress announced that it will fight the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi alone, but maintained that it is still willing to have an alliance with the AAP provided that the tie-up is restricted only to the national capital.

The AAP, in turn, wanted such an alliance to extend to Haryana and Punjab as well.

"We want alliance on all 33 seats with the Congress and not three seats in Delhi. We are capable of defeating the BJP and the Congress on our own in Delhi. If an alliance has to be there, it has to be on 33 seats (in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and UT Chandigarh)," Rai said.

READ | Will fight alone in Delhi but willing to tie-up with AAP only in the national capital: Congress

AAP's Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh, who was holding alliance talks with the Congress, said, "Our sincerity to stop the BJP in Haryana is reflected by the fact that we became a junior partner to a four-month-old party (JJP) and agreed to contest only less than half of the seats in the state."

Singh said the AAP was eager for an alliance with the Congress in Haryana so that the BJP could be defeated on all the 10 seats.

"That's why we were prepared to give Congress three seats in Delhi. But they refused an alliance," he said.

Singh exuded confidence that the AAP would win all the seven seats on its own in Delhi.

However, sources said the AAP in a last-ditch attempt may offer a 5:2 seat sharing formula to the Congress in Delhi.

Earlier, the AAP was ready to give three seats to the Congress in Delhi but now it might consider giving it just two seats, the sources added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Congress' in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko said the Congress will go alone in Delhi since the AAP has taken an "impractical stand".

He, however, said, "We are still ready (for alliance) if the AAP is willing to have an alliance in Delhi alone. We want to fight the BJP together."

