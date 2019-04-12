'Fake news': Ex-services chiefs say they never wrote to President over politicisation of military

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several senior armed forces veterans on Friday denied writing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over alleged politicisation of the services with former Army Chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues calling it "a classic manifestation of fake news".

Meanwhile, a Rashtrapati Bhavan source said that the President has not received any letter purportedly written by a group of former officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"I do not know what it is all about. All my life, we have been apolitical. After 42 years as an officer, it is a little late to change. We have always put India first. I do not know who these people are and it (the letter with names of officers) is a classic manifestation of fake news," General Rodrigues said.

Sources in Rashtrapati Bhawan say they have not recieved this letter that is going around in social media. However, the President's office said it has received one letter from former air chief Marshal NC Suri who has denied having written anything on the issue @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/oHZsmU7NtL — Sana Shakil (@sanashakil_TNIE) April 12, 2019

The purported letter, which went viral on social media, named eight former services chiefs including General Rodrigues and Ex-Air Chief Nirmal Chandra Suri.

#WATCH Goa: General SF Rodrigues who is mentioned as the first signatory in the purported letter written by armed forces veterans to President, denies signing it. pic.twitter.com/h1PNBCV909 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

Air Chief Marshal Suri said, "This is not Admiral Ramdas' letter and it has been done by some Major Chaudhary. He has written this letter and this was coming on WhatsApp and emails. To put an end to it, I wrote that armed forces are apolitical and support the politically elected government."

"My consent has not been taken for any such letter. And I do not agree with whatever has been written in that letter... We have been misquoted by this Major Chaudhary," he added.

#WATCH Nirmala Sitharaman on purported letter to Pres signed by Armed Forces veterans: 2 senior officers said they haven't given consent,worrying that fake letters being signed by vested groups.Condemnable. Rashtrapati Bhawan has also said that they have not received the letter. pic.twitter.com/VQdWhbgKh5 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

Former Army Vice Chief Lt General ML Naidu, who figured in the purported letter, said, "No, my consent has not been taken for any such letter and neither have I written any such letter."

However, Major General Harsha Kakkar, an ex-officer who was also named, said, "Yes, I had given my consent for being a signatory to the letter. I had given my consent only after knowing the contents of it."