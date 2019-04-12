Home Nation

'Fake news': Ex-services chiefs say they never wrote to President over politicisation of military

A Rashtrapati Bhavan source too denied the report saying the President has not received any letter purportedly written by a group of former officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

(Left to right) Former Army Chief General SF Rodrigues, Former Army Vice Chief Lt General ML Naidu, Ex-Air Chief Nirmal Chandra Suri, Major General Harsha Kakkar. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Several senior armed forces veterans on Friday denied writing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over alleged politicisation of the services with former Army Chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues calling it "a classic manifestation of fake news".

"I do not know what it is all about. All my life, we have been apolitical. After 42 years as an officer, it is a little late to change. We have always put India first. I do not know who these people are and it (the letter with names of officers) is a classic manifestation of fake news," General Rodrigues said.

The purported letter, which went viral on social media, named eight former services chiefs including General Rodrigues and Ex-Air Chief Nirmal Chandra Suri.

Air Chief Marshal Suri said, "This is not Admiral Ramdas' letter and it has been done by some Major Chaudhary. He has written this letter and this was coming on WhatsApp and emails. To put an end to it, I wrote that armed forces are apolitical and support the politically elected government."

"My consent has not been taken for any such letter. And I do not agree with whatever has been written in that letter... We have been misquoted by this Major Chaudhary," he added.

Former Army Vice Chief Lt General ML Naidu, who figured in the purported letter, said, "No, my consent has not been taken for any such letter and neither have I written any such letter."

However, Major General Harsha Kakkar, an ex-officer who was also named, said, "Yes, I had given my consent for being a signatory to the letter. I had given my consent only after knowing the contents of it."

