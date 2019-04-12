Lok Sabha elections 2019: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi asks Muslims to vote for her or else...

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite Election Commission’s strict norms in place against communal campaign, politicians are crossing the Lakshman Rekha on a daily basis. Even the EC notice to BSP chief Mayawati for issuing community specific vote appeal and Yogi Adityanath for retorting it with the same tenor, the latest to join is Modi minister and BJP’s Sultanpur candidate Maneka Gandhi.

She came under attack by the opposition on Friday for her alleged remark that she wouldn’t give jobs to Muslims if they failed to vote for her.

While addressing a rally in Turabkhani village in her parliamentary constituency, the Union Minister said that she was winning by people’s support. “If this victory will come to me without the support of Muslims, I will not like it. I will be hurt,” she stated.

“ If Muslims come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a giving job is also a deal,” she said, adding that voters from the minority community needed to understand that she was not among those who would continue to work for everyone and getting befooled in election.

Maneka said: “I will win with or without your (Muslims) support. In Pilibhit I worked for everyone without any discrimination. You have to decided if you want to support or not. If you need my services, do vote for me else no need of that. Maneka has been staying put in Sultanpur since March 30.

The three-minute speech has gone viral on social media and sparked outrage for its blatant communal content.