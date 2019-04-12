Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi asks Muslims to vote for her or else...

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said that Muslim voters need to understand that it was a give and take relation.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite Election Commission’s strict norms in place against communal campaign, politicians are crossing the Lakshman Rekha on a daily basis. Even the EC notice to BSP chief Mayawati for issuing community specific vote appeal and Yogi Adityanath for retorting it with the same tenor, the latest to join is Modi minister and BJP’s Sultanpur candidate Maneka Gandhi.

She came under attack by the opposition on Friday for her alleged remark that she wouldn’t give jobs to Muslims if they failed to vote for her.

While addressing a rally in Turabkhani village in her parliamentary constituency, the Union Minister said that she was winning by people’s support. “If this victory will come to me without the support of Muslims, I will not like it. I will be hurt,” she stated.

“ If Muslims come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a giving job is also a deal,” she said, adding that voters from the minority community needed to understand that she was not among those who would continue to work for everyone and getting befooled in election.

Maneka said: “I will win with or without your (Muslims) support. In Pilibhit I worked for everyone without any discrimination. You have to decided if you want to support or not.  If you need my services, do vote for me else no need of that. Maneka has been staying put in Sultanpur since March 30.

The three-minute speech has gone viral on social media and sparked outrage for its blatant communal content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi muslims Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp