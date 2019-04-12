Home Nation

LS polls 2019: Himachal minister refutes BJP demand to campaign against son, resigns

Anil Sharma has been under pressure from his own party after his father, former Union minister Sukh Ram quit the BJP and joined the Congress along with Aashray Sharma.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sukh Ram and his grandson Aashray Sharma after the two joined INC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Anil Sharma resigned from the state's BJP government on Friday, days after the Congress fielded his son Aashray Sharma as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Anil Sharma has been under pressure from his own party after his father, former Union minister Sukh Ram quit the BJP and joined the Congress along with Aashray Sharma.

Anil Sharma refused to campaign for the BJP candidate who is contesting against his son for the Lok Sabha seat, and even suggested that he was willing to quit the ministry over it.

Sharma told reporters that though he has now resigned from the ministry he remains with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is the BJP MLA from the Mandi segment of the Lok Sabha constituency and the party expected him to campaign for its candidate Ramswaroop Sharma.

Sharma had said he will keep away from Mandi, campaigning neither for his son nor for the BJP candidate.

 

Anil Sharma Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Himachal Pradesh government Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Aashray Sharma Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Indian elections

