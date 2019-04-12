Home Nation

Man arrested in Kolkata with Rs 10 lakh cash

A person was arrested with unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh from central Kolkata's Burrabazar area.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

KOLKATA: A person was arrested with unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh from central Kolkata's Burrabazar area, a senior officer of the city police department said on Friday.

"Shadab Ahmed Siddiquee (30), a resident of the South 24 Parganas district's Rabindranagar, was arrested with a bag full of cash from Rabindra Sarani under Burrabazar at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday," Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

"Unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from his bag. He has been charged with possession of suspected or stolen property (CrPC Section 41) and theft (IPC Section 379)," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp