Man arrested in Kolkata with Rs 10 lakh cash

By IANS

KOLKATA: A person was arrested with unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh from central Kolkata's Burrabazar area, a senior officer of the city police department said on Friday.

"Shadab Ahmed Siddiquee (30), a resident of the South 24 Parganas district's Rabindranagar, was arrested with a bag full of cash from Rabindra Sarani under Burrabazar at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday," Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

"Unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from his bag. He has been charged with possession of suspected or stolen property (CrPC Section 41) and theft (IPC Section 379)," he added.