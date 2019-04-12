Home Nation

Mulayam Singh asks Supreme Court to desist from further inquiry

The agency had already closed its inquiry into the matter and hence there was no need for the court to now seek a report from the agency, said Mulayam’s petition. 

Published: 12th April 2019

NEW DELHI:  Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday urged the Supreme Court not to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report of its probe in a disproportionate assets case against himself and his family members that was filed in 2005. The agency had already closed its inquiry into the matter and hence there was no need for the court to now seek a report from the agency, said Mulayam’s petition. 

The affidavit came in the wake of a notice issued to the central investigation agency on March 25 with regard to a plea filed by Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a direction to the CBI to take appropriate action to prosecute Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law and SP lawmaker Dimple Yadav and his other son Prateek Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to their sources of their income by misusing their power of authority.

Apprehensive of the timing of the plea, Mulayam’s petition said, “It is politically motivated and is timed appropriately by the petitioner in the wake of Lok Sabha elections.”According to the affidavit, “There was no need for the CBI to submit its report in the apex court since there was no such direction to the agency in various orders between 2007 and 2012 ...”

It also added that the court order was limited to registering a preliminary inquiry and that this order could not be construed as a directive to the CBI to file a final charge sheet against those named.The petition also highlighted the fact that the CBI investigated the matter over two years and found nothing.Akhilesh has also been named in an illegal mining case that reportedly came up during his CM tenure. 

