NIA files application seeking voice sample of Asiya Andrabi's close aide Naheeda

Naheeda's lawyer, Advocate Satish Tamra has opposed, saying it's not permissible in law. Arguments in the case will be heard on May 6.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Separatist leader Syeda Asiya Andrabi. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court for voice sample of Naheeda, a close aide of Asiya Andrabi.

The agency has also said that they needed a sample to match it with some recordings they have. Naheeda's lawyer, Advocate Satish Tamra has opposed, saying it's not permissible in law. Arguments in the case will be heard on May 6.

Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda, and Naheeda Nasreen were arrested in July on the charges of waging war against India. Sedition charges were also filed against them for hate speech. All the three accused in the case are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

According to the NIA, the three were "actively running" Dukhtaran-e-Millat which is allegedly engaged in anti-India activities and have been "inciting the general populace of Kashmir" for an armed rebellion against the government of India with "aid and assistance" of terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

Dukhtaran-e-Milat, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

