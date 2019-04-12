Poet Pradeep Chaubey dies due to heart attack

By IANS

GWALIOR: Hindi poet Pradeep Chaubey, famous for his humorous poetry, died on Thursday night due to cardiac arrest in Gwalior, people close to his family confirmed. He was 70 years old.

According to a person known to him, Chaubey was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment. He was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday but was again admitted after he complained about uneasiness at night.

Around 2 a.m. he took his last breath.

Besides humour, he was famous for satirical comments on the system.