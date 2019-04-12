Rabri Devi drops a bombshell, says Prashant Kishor came with proposal to merge JD(U) and RJD

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi stirred up a new storm in Bihar on Friday, charging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with “over ambition” and insistence on being declared the prime ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan in 2016, before breaking ranks to join the NDA.

Rabri, wife of Lalu Prasad, said, “Nitish wanted my husband Laluji to declare him the PM face for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. When it became apparent it was not possible without consulting all leaders, and a consensus, he bolted”.

She also said, “He even wanted that the JD (U) and the RJD should merge, which again was not practical. His aide Prashant Kishor was sent as an emissary with this proposal five times—three times at 10 Circular Road and two times at 5 Deshratna Marg residence of Tejashawi Yadav”, she revealed, accusing both the JD (U) and BJP of instigating Tej Pratap Yadav to revolt against the family and the party’s decision on candidates for this poll.

She claimed, “Despite all that, my family is united. It won’t break up ever”.

Tej Pratap, the elder of the two Lalu sons, had floated a front after his proposal to field two young candidates drawn from the Chattra Janata Dal, the party’s student arm, was not accepted.

Tej Pratap quit as president of the wing and announced that he would field himself against his father-in-law, nominated by RJD from Chapra—a Lalu borough.

“Those trying to split my family should know that both brothers—Tejashawi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav—are one and made for each other”, Rabri said, adding that she had told Tejashwi to speak about development and not talk about others during the poll campaign.

She made an emotional appeal to Tej Pratap Yadav, who is now disgruntled with the RJD, to return to the family. “He will come certainly as he misses us,” she said.The national spokesperson of JD (U), KC Tyagi, rubbished the statements of Rabri Devi on Nitish Kumar and his poll strategist-cum-party-vice president Prashant Kishor.

‘will win without daughter campaigning’

Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP of Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, who recently left the BJP to join the Congress, said he will win the LS seat without pressing his Bollywood actor daughter Sonakshi Sinha into his campaign.

“Patna Sahib voters are my stars above all”, he told the media on Friday.

I “never sought assistance in the campaign in 2014 from any senior party leader. I won the seat because of my affection and affinity with the people of my constituency”, he said.