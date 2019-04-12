Home Nation

SAD and BJP now have an alliance in Haryana too

Describing the SAD as a natural ally of the BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the party will support the candidates of the saffron party in Haryana.

Published: 12th April 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After Punjab, Delhi and Uttrakhand now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will have an alliance in Haryana also. Both the parties will together fight the upcoming
parliamentary polls in the state.

Describing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a natural ally of the BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the party will support the candidates of the saffron party in Haryana in the May 12 Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar along with Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, SAD National Vice President and Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh, Haryana SAD President Sharan Jeet Singh Sauntha said that SAD will support the candidates of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The SAD will play a significant role in ensuring the victory of BJP candidates, he added.

He said the strong cadre of BJP and its supporters will ensure the win of the BJP candidates so that Narendra Modi returns as the Prime Minister for a second term at the Centre.

He said that since decades SAD had been an ally of the BJP not only at the Centre but in various states including Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Answering a question Balwinder Singh said that SAD’s supreme Parkash Singh Badal, BJP President Amit Shah, SAD President Sukhbir Badal and Khttar have already held a meeting in connection with the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He said that the SAD will work for the success of the BJP candidates. As far as assembly elections in Haryana, which are due later, are concerned the two parties will decide seat sharing when the time comes for it.

In 2017 the alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and SAD broke as in the past both these parties used to contest all elections in Haryana in alliance with each other. Despite the fact that the SAD had an alliance with BJP in Punjab and at national level thereby drawing flak from the saffron party.

