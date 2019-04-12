Home Nation

SC demolishes Modi, Jaitley, BJP's stand on electoral bonds: Sitaram Yechury

In an interim order, the apex court directed all political parties to provide details of the amount of the bond and bank account of donors by May 30 to the poll panel.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:54 PM

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision on electoral bonds, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Friday said the apex court had "demolished" the stand taken by the BJP-led NDA government on the issue.

The Supreme Court Friday did not stop political funding through electoral bonds but brought several checks on it to bring transparency by directing all political parties to furnish receipts of amounts received and details of identity of donors in a sealed cover to the Election Commission.

In an interim order, the apex court also directed all political parties to provide details of the amount of the bond and bank account of donors by May 30 to the poll panel.

"Supreme Court demolishes stance taken by Modi, Jaitley & BJP - which had pushed this as a Money bill, for opaque, secret Electoral bonds.

The court says transparency is the basic principle of electoral funding.

People have a right to know which party got how much, and from whom," Yechury tweeted.

The Centre and the Election Commission had taken contrary stands in the Supreme Court on Wednesday over political funding, with the government wanting to maintain anonymity of donors of electoral bonds and the poll panel batting for revealing names of donors for transparency.

"Anonymity pushed by BJP is on the way out. Donors of black money via this route will be scared to fund from here on. Today EC has the data. Tomorrow the public will also have it," Yechury wrote on Twitter.

