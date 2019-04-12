SP nominee in Sambhal asked to explain derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq had allegedly made the remarks during a public meeting on Thursday following which he has been served a notice and given three days time to reply.
SAMBHAL (UP): The district administration has served a notice to Samajwadi Party nominee from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
SDM, Dipendra Yadav, Friday said the SP candidate had allegedly made the remarks during a public meeting on Thursday following which he has been served a notice and given three days time to reply.
In an election meeting of SP president Akhiesh Yadav near Kaila Devi on Thursday, Burq spoke about the mahagatbandhan of SP-BSP-RLD and the threat it was posing to the prime minister.