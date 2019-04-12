The polls will bring Nyay to people under Rahul: Gaurav Gogoi

By Express News Service

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of three-time former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, is seeking re-election from Assam’s Kaliabor seat, which has been held by his family since 1991. The votes have been cast and the fate of the candidates will be known only on May 23. But Gaurav is confident and says he stands a good chance. Excerpts from an interview with Prasanta Mazumdar:

You are seeking re-election from Kaliabor. What are your chances?

My poll prospects are extremely bright. The people of Assam are unhappy with the BJP as the party announced its support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. We are disappointed that the AGP has entered into an alliance with the BJP in this election even after separating from it two months ago on the issue of the Citizenship Bill. We feel that the BJP is introducing and forcing upon the region a Bill that is anti-Northeast and unconstitutional.

The AGP has betrayed the people of Assam and exposed its narrow self-interests. It is only the Congress that respects the sentiments of the people. Secondly, the economic policies of the BJP government at the Centre have really hurt the poor. While 2014 was an election of false promises, 2019 will bring ‘nyay’ (justice) to the people of India under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji.

How do you perceive the overall poll scenario in Assam?

The wins in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have uplifted the mood of the party and the cadres. Youths are fed up of the divisive politics of BJP and want an India which is secular and tolerant, which celebrates diversity and which will reject the authoritarian and dictatorial mindset of PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Why do you think the Congress is the alternative?

The Congress represents the basic values of our Constitution and Indian culture. We believe in a secular, democratic, sovereign and socialist India in which there is an inclusive economic growth. The BJP represents a narrow vision of India, one that is not in sync with the popular opinion.

In 2014, PM Modi had promised to drive out the illegal immigrants. Now his government is trying to protect them through Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. What do you have to say about it?

The BJP and the PM have not fulfilled any of the promises made in 2014, be it the issue of illegal immigrants, completing the fencing of India-Bangladesh border, improving highway infrastructure, implementing the Assam Accord or increasing the wages of tea garden workers.

In every aspect, the BJP has done the opposite. They brought the unpopular Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. They withdrew the special category status given to Assam, reduced funds for tackling floods and management of embankments. The condition of highways has worsened. The people of Assam can see the BJP is a party of empty promises.

What is the role of your father this election?

He has continued to guide the party and the new leadership. He campaigned extensively in five constituencies in Phase 1 and will now campaign in the remaining nine constituencies that will go to polls in next two phases.