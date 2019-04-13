AAP still open to alliance with Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday reiterated its willingness to go for a tie-up with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said although the AAP was formed to fight corruption of the Congress, the political scenario now was different and the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah was dangerous for the nation.

“Today, the political picture is different and the Modi-Shah duo is dangerous for the country, be it in terms of social fabric or institutions. They are very dangerous for the nation,” he said.

On Monday, the Congress said it would soon announce candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi but added it was still open to an alliance with the AAP.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said the AAP was ready to join hands with the anti-BJP forces with a hope to stop the BJP. “We believe if anti-BJP parties join hands, the duo (Modi-Shah) can be stopped.”

“In last one week, meetings were held between the AAP and the Congress. We proposed an alliance on 33 seats in Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab seats, out of them 23 are with the NDA.” He also blamed Congress for wasting a month in thinking (over the alliance). “We wanted to defeat the BJP in 33 seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Goa and Chandigarh.”

Noting that there is still time, Sisodia said if the Congress wants to stop the BJP, it should join hands in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. “If the Congress wants, the BJP can be stopped in these seats.”