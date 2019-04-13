Home Nation

Amarinder blasts Harsimrat, asks if she apologised for great grandpa's dinner for Gen Dyer

Amarinder's attack on Harsimrat, her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal and father-in-law Prakash Singh Badal came after she slammed the CM over his visit to the Akal Takht with Rahul Gandhi

Published: 13th April 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo | File/PTI)

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, questioning her great grandfather’s lavish dinner for General Dyer on the day of the barbaric Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Amarinder's attack on Harsimrat, her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal and father-in-law Prakash Singh Badal came after she slammed the chief minister over his visit to the Akal Takht with Congress president Rahul Gandhi late on Friday night.

“Pb CM @capt_amarinder took @RahulGandhi to Sri Akal Takht Sahib but lacked courage to ask him admit the @INCIndia's sin of demolishing Sikhs' highest religio-temporal seat with tanks & mortars. What a contrast with demand for British apology for #JallianwalaBaghMassacre !”, tweeted Harsimrat in what Amarinder later described as an outrageous statement which showed neither an understanding of the events of 1984 nor his own role in the entire affair.

Amarinder countered Harsimrat’s tweet with: “Did you, your husband @officeofssbadal or his father, Prakash Singh Badal, ever apologise for your great grandfather, Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia’s lavish dinner to Gen Dyer on the day of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre? He was later knighted in 1926 for his loyalty and his deeds.”

Amarinder later went on to lash out at Harsimrat, her brother Bikram Singh Majithia and the Badal clan for playing the charade of nationalism to promote their vested political interests. The Union minister’s remarks, he said, not only smacked of duplicity but total ignorance of the facts of his own role in the events following Operation Blue Star.

“I resigned from both the Parliament and my party in protest against the military action. I was, and still am, fully aware of the implications and consequences of the events of those days,” he said, quipping that Harsimrat would have been in school at that time and totally clueless of what transpired then.

“So don’t try to teach me on Akal Takht. No Badal can ever understand the pain the Sikh community went through. They have always been too busy to self-serve their own interests. Had it been otherwise, they would have apologized for Harsimrat’s great grandfather’s anti-national act long back,” said the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Harsimrat Kaur Badal Jallianwala Bagh massacre General Dyer Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp