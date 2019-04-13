Home Nation

Amit Shah's journey of 93,000 km helped BJP win 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014: Book

The book 'Amit Shah aur Bhajapa ki Yatra' is sponsored by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

Published: 13th April 2019

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After being appointed BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge in May 2013, party president Amit Shah travelled about 93,000 kms over the year in the state and visited 52 districts, a new book on the political journey of the leader claims.

This massive exercise by Shah resulted in the BJP winning 71 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections compared to 10 seats in 2009, the book says.

'Amit Shah aur Bhajapa ki Yatra' (The journey of Amit Shah and BJP) is written by Anirban Ganguly and Shiwanand Dwivedi of the BJP-affiliated think tank Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and published by Bloomsbury India.

